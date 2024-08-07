Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,465. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

