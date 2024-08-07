Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,981. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.