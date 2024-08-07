Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,429 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 235.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.82. 619,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.