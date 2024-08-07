Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,485 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. STAR Financial Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.03. The company had a trading volume of 577,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,937. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $129.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.