Mather Group LLC. Purchases 3,512 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after buying an additional 4,226,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,852,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,512,337. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

