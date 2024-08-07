Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 4,090 JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1,139.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 188,836 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 149,602 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,323,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,307,000.

BBIN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,394 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

