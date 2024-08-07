Mather Group LLC. Raises Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,328,000 after acquiring an additional 315,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after buying an additional 195,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,296 shares of company stock worth $9,119,212 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.24. The company had a trading volume of 219,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,361. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.47 and its 200 day moving average is $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $106.90 and a 12-month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.