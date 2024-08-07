Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,960 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,669 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,352,000 after buying an additional 834,200 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 106.2% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 871,446 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Banco Santander by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,430,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 357,460 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Price Performance

SAN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,371,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

