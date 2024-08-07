McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 44.83%. On average, analysts expect McEwen Mining to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 83,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,642. The firm has a market cap of $417.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $227,720.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $151,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $161,103.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,901 shares of company stock worth $413,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.11% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MUX. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

