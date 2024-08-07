MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $58.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.72.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
