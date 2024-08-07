Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRU. CIBC lifted their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities raised Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$81.43.
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
