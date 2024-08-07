MFA Financial (MFA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

MFA opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.92 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,749.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFA

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.