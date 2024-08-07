Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $10.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 523,327 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
