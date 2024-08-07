Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $10.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 523,327 shares traded.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.