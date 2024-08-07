MKS Instruments, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.50. 98,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average of $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

