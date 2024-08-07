Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.30. The stock had a trading volume of 142,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,619. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $164.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average is $118.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

