Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Mondelez International by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,213. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.