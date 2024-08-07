Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Gap Up to $70.68

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.68, but opened at $72.95. Mondelez International shares last traded at $70.97, with a volume of 1,411,624 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

