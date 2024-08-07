Monks (LON:MNKS) Plans GBX 2.10 Dividend

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Monks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON MNKS opened at GBX 1,128 ($14.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,166.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,132.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 112,000.00 and a beta of 0.74. Monks has a 1 year low of GBX 880 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,218 ($15.57).

Insider Activity at Monks

In other news, insider Stacey Parrinder-Johnson purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,158 ($14.80) per share, with a total value of £14,475 ($18,498.40). 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monks

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

