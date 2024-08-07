Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.41 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $137.41 million and $4.41 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00036286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,131,068,612 coins and its circulating supply is 889,657,319 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.