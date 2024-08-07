Morgan Stanley Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $154.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,592. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

