Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.09

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 121162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 515.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

