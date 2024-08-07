Mumu the Bull Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. Mumu the Bull has a market cap of $163.90 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mumu the Bull token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Mumu the Bull

Mumu the Bull launched on March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing.

Mumu the Bull Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00006716 USD and is up 14.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $9,427,444.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mumu the Bull should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

