Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics updated its FY24 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. 1,405,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. SVB Leerink raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,453,619.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

