National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Lion Electric Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lion Electric in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.28 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEV. Roth Capital cut shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.82.

LEV stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$192.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of C$0.79 and a 1-year high of C$3.15.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

