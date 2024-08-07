National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. National CineMedia updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Stock Down 4.8 %

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,403. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $578.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCMI. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

