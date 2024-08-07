National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.520-4.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Health Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.52-4.56 EPS.

Shares of NHI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.22. 220,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,327. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.02. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $76.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.13.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

