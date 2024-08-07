National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.520-4.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Health Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.52-4.56 EPS.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NHI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.22. 220,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,327. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.02. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $76.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Health Investors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

