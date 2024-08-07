National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $499.98 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $403.17 and a 1 year high of $499.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.55.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

