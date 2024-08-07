National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $499.98 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $403.17 and a 1 year high of $499.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.55.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.