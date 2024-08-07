Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26,293.16

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,293.16 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00068085 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00017859 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008922 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

