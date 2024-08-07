Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells $785,254.32 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $611.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $616.39. The company has a market capitalization of $263.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.