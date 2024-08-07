New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.9 %

TTD traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,404. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.