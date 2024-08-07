New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $444,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.25. 9,049,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,689. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

