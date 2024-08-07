NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NEWTI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

