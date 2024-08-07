NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25, Zacks reports. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NREF traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 296.17, a current ratio of 296.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $245.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.61.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NREF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

