Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Announces Earnings Results

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.62%.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,050. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
