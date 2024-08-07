Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Announces Earnings Results

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.62%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,050. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

