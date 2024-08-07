Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Down 3.8%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 51,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 109,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark set a C$1.50 target price on Northern Superior Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SUP
Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance
About Northern Superior Resources
Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Superior Resources
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.