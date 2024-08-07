Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Down 3.8%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 51,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 109,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.50 target price on Northern Superior Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Northern Superior Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SUP

Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance

About Northern Superior Resources

The company has a market capitalization of C$82.24 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56.

(Get Free Report)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.