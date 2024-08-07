Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 145 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.34. The stock had a trading volume of 62,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,583. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.77. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $80.99 and a 1-year high of $109.72.

