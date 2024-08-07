Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 188 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,337,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.83. 342,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,605. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

