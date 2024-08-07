Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.34 million, a PE ratio of -170.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

