Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.99. 1,180,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,581. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average of $175.17. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

