NULS Price Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. NULS has a total market cap of $24.85 million and $1.07 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,475,267 coins and its circulating supply is 109,366,495 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.