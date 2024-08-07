Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.51% from the stock’s previous close.

NYXH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of Nyxoah stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 843.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

