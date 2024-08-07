Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance

OFED opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.26. Oconee Federal Financial has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $14.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

