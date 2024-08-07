Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.
Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance
OFED opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.26. Oconee Federal Financial has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $14.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.
About Oconee Federal Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oconee Federal Financial
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Lucid Group Stock Gains Traction, But Its Stock Price Won’t
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Promising Small-Cap AI Stocks for the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.