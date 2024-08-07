Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Octopus AIM VCT 2 stock opened at GBX 42.80 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.32. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 12-month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.50 ($0.66). The stock has a market cap of £78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.00 and a beta of 0.55.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile
