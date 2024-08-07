Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT 2 stock opened at GBX 42.80 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.32. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 12-month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.50 ($0.66). The stock has a market cap of £78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

