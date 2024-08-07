ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. ODP also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-5.00 EPS.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $12.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 832,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $898.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. ODP has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ODP will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

