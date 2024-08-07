ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.37. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP traded down $12.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. 427,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,390. The firm has a market cap of $920.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ODP has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ODP will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

