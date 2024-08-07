Office Properties Income Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OPINL)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPINL opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $15.01.
About Office Properties Income Trust
