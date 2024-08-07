OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

