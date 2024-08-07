OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.
OFS Credit Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03.
OFS Credit Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Lumen’s Q2: Can AI Revenue Outshine a Mountain of Debt?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Carry Trade Ending: Recent Market Turbulence and Future Risks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.