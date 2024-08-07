OFS Credit Company, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.
OFS Credit Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCCIO opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $24.48.
OFS Credit Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Lumen’s Q2: Can AI Revenue Outshine a Mountain of Debt?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Carry Trade Ending: Recent Market Turbulence and Future Risks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.