OFS Credit Company, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCCIO opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

