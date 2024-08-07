Olistico Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 914,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,952. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.