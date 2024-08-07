Olistico Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCRB. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 51,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $79.58.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Core Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
